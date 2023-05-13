Borussia Dortmund’s Bundesliga title bid may require the assistance of an unlikely ally, with fierce rivals Schalke making the trip to face league leaders Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Bayern host Schalke in Saturday’s early game, mere hours before Dortmund’s clash with Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Reigning champions Bayern sit just one point clear and know any slip-up could allow Dortmund to reclaim top spot with two rounds to play.

The rivalry between Dortmund and Schalke, two clubs located 30 kilometres apart in Germany’s former industrial Ruhr region, is the fiercest in the top division.

