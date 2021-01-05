Erling Braut Haaland has been urged by Borussia Dortmund’s boss to copy the example of Robert Lewandowski, who developed into a world-class striker during his four years at the Bundesliga club.
“Erling, and also his agent Mino Raiola, know what they have in us. I can only advise him to do as Robert Lewandowski did,” Dortmund’s CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke told Monday’s edition of Kicker magazine.
Dortmund plucked Lewandowski from the Polish league as a raw talent in 2010 and, as Watzke said, gave “himself the time to mature into a world-class striker at Dortmund” before joining Bayern Munich in 2014.
Lewandowski, 32, helped Bayern win the treble of Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup last season, top-scoring in all three competitions, netting 55 goals in the process.
