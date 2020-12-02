Borussia Dortmund are without right-back Thomas Meunier for Wednesday’s crunch Champions League tie at home to Lazio while a question mark hangs over the fitness of midfielder Emre Can.
Dortmund top their group, a point ahead of second-placed Lazio, and victory at Signal Iduna Park would guarantee either club a place in the last 16.
A draw would also put both clubs through, provided Brugge fail to beat Zenit St Petersburg in the other Group F tie.
Since joining from Paris Saint-Germain in July, Meunier, 29, had started all of Dortmund’s matches this season, but the Belgium international misses out this time with a calf injury.
Dortmund coach Lucien Favre said Tuesday that Portugal winger Raphael Guerreiro should be fit after shaking off a leg knock.
However, defensive midfielder Can suffered an ankle injury in Saturday’s 2-1 shock defeat to Cologne, “so we will have to see,” Favre added.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us