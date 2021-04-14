Borussia Dortmund are waiting on the fitness of Marco Reus and Mats Hummels for their Champions League quarter-final, home leg against Manchester City on Wednesday with England winger Jadon Sancho definitely ruled out.

Dortmund need to overturn last week’s 2-1 first-leg defeat in Manchester when Reus equalised for the Germans before Phil Foden’s 90th-minute winner for City.

Reus limped out of Saturday’s 3-2 win at Stuttgart, after the attacking midfielder scored for the second match in a row, while centre-back Hummels did not come out for the second half after feeling unwell.

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said a decision on the pair will be made after seeing how they react in training.

