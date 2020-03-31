Borussia Dortmund midfielder Emre Can received a two-match ban from UEFA on Tuesday following his sending-off in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain.
Can was shown a red card in the closing minutes of a 2-0 defeat at the Parc des Princes on March 11 after an altercation with Neymar in which he pushed the Brazilian to the ground.
PSG won the tie 3-2 on aggregate after overturning a 2-1 first-leg loss. However, UEFA has since postponed both the Champions League and Europa League because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us