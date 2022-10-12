Borussia Dortmund missed a shot at an early qualification for the knockout rounds of the Champions League, held to a 1-1 draw at home against Sevilla on Tuesday night.

Beaten 4-1 by Dortmund in the reverse fixture last week, Sevilla hit the lead through Tanguy Nianzou after 18 minutes before being pegged back by English teenager Jude Bellingham 12 minutes later.

The draw means Manchester City qualify for the last-16, despite being held to a goalless draw away against Copenhagen earlier on Tuesday.

Sevilla were the fresher and more energetic team in the early stages, a stark contrast from the side which lost against Dortmund last week in what was Julen Lopetegui’s last match as manager.

