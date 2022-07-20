Alison Dos Santos ended Karsten Warholm’s reign as hurdles king at the world championships on Tuesday while Britain’s Jake Wightman won his country’s first 1500m gold in 39 years on a day of upsets.

Warholm may have been behind one of the most iconic moments in Olympic history when he smashed the 29-year-old world record to win the 400m hurdles at the Tokyo Games in a time of 45.94sec.

But the 26-year-old came to Eugene on the back of a hamstring injury which ultimately put paid to his medal attempt here.

Instead, Dos Santos ran the third fastest time of all time and a championship record of 46.29sec to win gold ahead of Americans Rai Benjamin and Trevor Bassitt.

“It’s pretty awesome to win the world title on this track. I didn’t care about the time because this is the first time I win a world title,” said Dos Santos.

Click here for full story