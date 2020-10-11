It was a double birthday celebration for Evangelista Gauci, a resident at CareMalta’s Żejtun Home, who turned 79 on September 30, and her husband Joseph, who celebrated his 81st birthday on the same day. The latter turned up at the elderly home with a bouquet of flowers and a birthday card for his loving wife. It was a special day for the couple, even though somewhat different during the pandemic when they cannot see each other very often. Facility manager Simone Vella was also present. Żejtun Home is one of nine elderly residences run by CareMalta.

