A double fault in electricity cables has seen residents of the old church area of Birkirkara and a part of Sta Venera without power for some eight hours.

Enemalta said in a Facebook post that a fault developed on an 11kV underground cable on Monday evening in Birkirkara/St Venera. Supply was restored quickly when supply was switched to an alternative source.

But a fault then developed on the alternative cable.

"Excavation works were carried out through the night so that our technical team may carry out the necessary repairs to resolve this issue," Enemalta said.

In the meantime, where possible, another team worked on connecting substations to generators, in order to restore electricity as soon as possible. The work is ongoing.

"While we apologise for any inconvenience caused, we understand that not having electricity supply is frustrating. Our technical team which worked tirelessly through the night is doing its utmost to resolve this issue and restore electricity supply as soon as possible," Enemalta said.