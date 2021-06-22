The Malta Under 19, led by coach Andrea Tedesco and his assistant Stefano Grima, will be in action twice in the coming days as they test their qualities and skills in a friendly against San Marino.

Both matches will be played at the Centenary Stadium, with first encounter scheduled for Wednesday at 6.30pm, and the second warm-up is held on Friday morning at 9.30.

On Tuesday, following final training session, coach Tedesco has named his final squad of 25 players for these two matches.

These friendlies will help the Malta U-19 players to gain more experience and help them to get to know better the unified game philosophy being adopted by the national teams at all categories.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta