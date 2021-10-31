This year’s Rolex Middle Sea Race was tough, especially for the smaller boats. At times, during the 606 nautical mile expedition, gale-force winds and tumultuous seas battered the fleet.

Eleven teams were racing in the Double-Handed Class, adding an exponential level of difficulty to an already challenging race. Five of the pairs completed one of the most demanding races for many years.

Richard Palmer racing the JPK 1010 Jangada with Jeremy Waitt won the Double-Handed Class under IRC time correction.

The British duo have raced thousands of miles together, including winning the 2019 RORC Transatlantic Race overall.

