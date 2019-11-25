Ford is celebrating a clean-sweep of the light commercial vehicle awards season as the electrified Ford Hybrid Transit Custom line-up has been named International Van of the Year (IVOTY) 2020, and the Ford Ranger named winner of the International Pick-up Award (IPUA) 2020.

Ford is the first manufacturer to take both the IVOTY and IPUA titles in the same year on two occasions, having first achieved the feat in 2013.

The new Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid and Transit Custom EcoBlue Hybrid models were collectively judged winners of the prestigious annual IVOTY award by a jury of 25 specialist journalists from 25 countries across Europe, at a special ceremony in Lyon, France.

Jurors praised the range of electrified powertrain solutions offered by the Ford Hybrid line-up of Transit Custom vans – designed to help reduce fuel costs for operators, allow entry to the increasing number of low-emission zones and offer practical solutions for businesses trying to reduce emissions and meet clean-air targets.

The Ford Ranger – Europe’s best-selling pick-up – impressed the 18 jurors with its more powerful and fuel-efficient 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel powertrain and advanced driver assistance technologies to take the biennial IPUA title.

“Our new Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid and EcoBlue Hybrid models are the right vehicles at the right time – helping our customers reduce costs and emissions, and meeting the challenges of operating in today’s business environment without sacrificing practicality or payload. And our new Ranger is raising the bar for refinement, technology and productivity in the pick-up segment,” said Hans Schep, general manager, Commercial Vehicles, Ford of Europe.