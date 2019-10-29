The 2018 French comedy film Non-Fiction, directed by Olivier Assayas, will be screened at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, Valletta, today at 7.30pm.

Assayas’s film paints a hilarious and sprightly portrait of high-class people with low-class values.

Alain (Guillaume Canet), a successful Parisian publisher struggling to adapt to the digital revolution, rejects the latest piece of veiled autobiography from author Léonard (Vincent Macaigne). But that’s OK: Léonard has his affair with Alain’s wife, actress Selena (Juliette Binoche) to comfort him. After all, his wife Valérie (Nora Hamzawi) has little time for his self-indulgence. But events force them into confronting their double lives in a comedy of art, affairs and midlife crises.

There will be more screenings of the film on Saturday at 6pm and November 8 at 7.30pm. To watch a trailer and for bookings, visit https://www.kreattivita.org/en/event/non-fiction.