The FIBA Small Countries Games come to an end on Sunday as Malta face Armenia in the final (tip-off: 18.30).

For Malta, this has already proved to be an upgrade on the results of last year’s tournament in which they managed bronze in Ireland. In the case of Armenia, it was the return for a side that had withdrawn from last year’s tournament, as had Azerbaijan.

On home soil, Malta will be doubly motivated to win the Gold medal, while providing a spectacle for the local fans. Malta’s new starting point guard Nathan Xuereb told the Times of Malta this will be the goal for Sunday’s game.

