A man who allegedly stabbed his mother and aunt in the washroom of their Gharghur home five years ago, is facing trial to determine whether he was insane when committing the crime.

Kevin Micallef, 47, who is accused of the wilful murder of his mother Antonia Micallef and his aunt Maria Carmela Fenech in July 2018, had subsequently called the police emergency number 112, saying that he had killed his relatives.

“I couldn’t bear them any longer! I couldn’t!” he told police at the control room in that call, a recording of which was played in court on Monday when the insanity trial (gurin) kicked off.

Dying mother revealed her son as the murderer

His mother had allegedly uttered her last words to a medico legal expert appointed to assist in the magisterial inquiry, telling him that her son had “stabbed them.”

The woman passed away soon after being rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The aunt was pronounced dead on site.

Lead investigator Inspector Kurt Zahra found her face up, arms spread out on the floor of the washroom, lying in a pool of blood.

Zahra was the first witness who testified on Monday about the series of events triggered by the accused’s 112 call.

He said he arrived at the crime scene soon after, finding the area all properly preserved and the duty magistrate leading the inquiry on site.

The suspect himself had let police officers in.

The house had an internal courtyard where Zahra came across a white table with a potted plant on it, a blood-smeared knife lying nearby.

The washroom was at the back of the property.

Medico-legal expert Mario Scerri, who was also on site, informed him that the suspect’s mother had told him that it was her son who had attacked them.

She uttered those words before being rushed to hospital where she died soon after.

The suspect was examined on site too, with particular attention to any injuries, such as cuts on the hands, possibly related to the knife attack.

Following that examination, the doctor had advised Zahra to escort Micallef to Mount Carmel Hospital.

“I believe that his place is not at the lockup. Better take him to Mount Carmel Hospital,” Scerri had advised at the time.

So Micallef was first taken to the Naxxar police station to be further checked and photographed before being escorted to the mental hospital.

That was July 23, 2018.

Two days later, the psychiatrist caring for the patient informed Zahra that Micallef was fit for interrogation and investigation.

He was escorted to police headquarters where he was read his legal rights, refusing the right to legal assistance.

The washroom where the murders took place. File photo: Matthew Mirabelli

His audio-visual statement was played out in court during Zahra’s testimony.

Micallef described his “not so good” relationship with his mum and aunt.

“I was always feeling tired,” he started off, explaining how he would have to stop twice if he went jogging.

The accused suspected that his coffee was being spiked

He had long been harbouring a suspicion that his mum and aunt were putting “something” in his coffee.

It was his aunt, Maria Carmela who prepared the drink, making it quite strong.

After drinking his cup of coffee he would invariably feel tired.

The day before the fatal episode, he had not had his coffee at home, telling police that he had feared doing so.

An overheard conversation that sparked the murders

The following day, he was sipping his morning coffee at around 5:30am in the kitchen when he stepped out into the yard.

That was when he overheard his aunt speaking to his mother in the washroom.

“Do you think he realized? What have we done!”his aunt said.

Those words suddenly made him “click.”

“These two are surely going to kill me,” Micallef said to himself.

Grabbing a knife from a kitchen drawer, he went into the washroom and stabbed his aunt.

Asked by his interrogators, Micallef recalled that it was “a long knife with a black handle.”

As he struck at his aunt, his mother was crying.

“Did she intervene in any way to try to stop you?” Zahra asked.

“No,” Micallef replied.

As his mother cried in the background, he turned and stabbed her too.

“It had been months, months! I go jogging and I stop twice,” Micallef tried to explain during the interrogation.

“Do you know how many times you stabbed your mother?”

“No idea.”

After the attack, he had called police and an ambulance.

He also recalled placing the alleged murder weapon on the table in the yard.

Micallef said there had been no previous physical clashes with his mother and aunt, who had been living at their family home for some ten years or so.

His relationship with his mother was “sometimes good, sometimes bad,” said Micallef, explaining how she would interfere whenever he tried to have a relationship with a woman.

“She wanted me to stay at home,” the accused had told police when releasing his statement.

The trial, presided over by Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera, continues on Monday afternoon.

Lawyer Francois Dalli is defence counsel.

File photo: Matthew Mirabelli