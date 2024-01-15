Hibernians’ Mason Hix won the Malta Basketball Association (MBA) Player of the Month award for the month of December.

The award, presented on Sunday before the Paolites’ matchup against Athleta, celebrated a month of double-doubles for the US forward who joined the side over the summer. In fact, Hix managed to finish December with four double-doubles, one in every game played.

In a much-improved run from Mario Tabone’s clan this new season, Hix was a standout performer, with centre Ivan Demcesen and compatriot Calvin Whipple, the latter conceding to an ACL injury that saw his season end unexpectedly.

