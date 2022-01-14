A woman who allegedly injured her neighbour during a violent clash in December was remanded in custody at Mount Carmel Hospital after her lawyer raised doubts over her mental health.

The incident happened on December 29 at Marsascala, when the 48-year old mother was allegedly involved in a fight with her neighbour, hitting her with a piece of wood and inflicting grievous injuries.

It was the alleged aggressor’s own son who alerted the police after personally witnessing the incident, explained prosecuting Inspectors Kurt Farrugia and Darryl Farr during the woman’s arraignment.

The neighbour was allegedly badly beaten up and needed treatment at the Paola health centre.

Her alleged aggressor was later admitted to Mount Carmel where she was treated and subsequently discharged to face court proceedings.

The accused, who said that she worked as a machine operator, was charged with grievous bodily harm to the victim, insulting and threatening her as well as breaching public peace.

She did not register a plea to the charges after her legal aid lawyer, Christopher Chircop, voiced doubt over the accused’s mental health and raised the plea of insanity, both at the time of committing the alleged offence as well as insanity to plead.

The court, presided over by magistrate Ian Farrugia, directed the lawyer to register that plea and his ensuing request for a psychiatric assessment of the accused, before the magistrate who would be assigned the case.

No request for bail was made but the court recommended that the woman was to be detained at a facility that would best provide for her health.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb appeared parte civile.