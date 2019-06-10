The Justice Minister’s evasive replies in Parliament to basic questions on the Committee for Judges and Magistrates, a constitutional organ for sanctioning errant judiciary, has raised doubts about the functioning of the committee.

In a parliamentary question, Claudette Buttigieg asked when the CJM began to function after its establishment in law three years ago. She also requested data on the number and nature of sanctions every year.

On May 29, Dr Bonnici “referred” Ms Buttigieg to “the reply given to parliamentary question 13811”.

That PQ goes back 10 years to a different administration, when a different justice minister was asked whether meetings of the Commission for the Administration of Justice had been adjourned indefinitely. He had replied that although it was not his role to “supervise the conduct” of the Commission, he was informed that “the meetings of the Commission had not been adjourned sine die [indefinitely].” The CJM is a subcommittee of the Commission.

The Sunday Times of Malta asked Dr Bonnici why he couldn’t provide information to Parliament that’s presumably contained in reports: the Constitution obliges the Commission to compile annual reports to the justice minister “on its activities during the previous calendar year”.

The minister was also asked whether the Commission’s operations are “relevant to parliamentary oversight and discussion”.

He did not reply.

Dr Bonnici’s evasiveness will exacerbate concerns over the justice system that have been heightened since the Council of Europe’s Venice Commission – the constitutional body for ‘democracy through law’ – made a raft of recommendations last December to buttress Malta’s weaknesses in rule of law and judicial independence.

Justice analysts say that the trust deficit in the judiciary is enhanced by the opacity of the Commission for the Administration of Justice, whose organs are tasked with appointing and sanctioning the judiciary.

The Commission does not engage with the media nor give any information about its procedures.

For example, a complainant told the newspaper on Saturday that she has not heard back from the Commission 10 weeks after making a complaint. Lynn Zahra, a lawyer who presides over a local tribunal as a Commissioner of Justice, delivered her complaint against recently appointed judge Francesco Depasquale for “abuse of judicial powers” on April 5.

The Sunday Times of Malta has no perspective on the substance of the complaint since it is not privy to the accused’s response: it is being summarily reported here in the context of the Commission’s accountability and functionality.

An email sent to the Commission asking if complainants are informed in the event that the Commission decides not to proceed with the case after considering the accused’s response remained unanswered.

Government ‘acting in bad faith’

An expert in constitutionalism and Malta’s legal system last week accused the government of “acting in bad faith” in its patchy adoption of Venice Commission recommendations.

He was referring to those recommendations that have been transposed into a parliamentary bill designed to reassign the Attorney General’s (AG) current advisory role to government to a new office.

Kevin Aquilina, former dean of Faculty of Law of the University of Malta, also wrote in the Online Law Journal that the government is “purposefully dragging its feet” in implementing the Venice Commission’s recommendations.

The professor argues vehemently against the Bill within the context of upholding separation of powers, rule of law and judicial independence.

Malta rapporteur at the Council of Europe’s Parliamentary Assembly, the Dutch MP Peter Omztigt, also criticised the bill for “fall[ing] short of Venice Commission recommendations in several important respects”.

The Bill, currently in its second reading in Parliament, has intensified criticism that was already febrile after the government’s “rushed” judicial appointments on April 25 prior to carrying out recommended reforms.

The European Commission last week called for “strengthening the independence of the judiciary, in particular, the safeguards for judicial appointments and dismissals.”

The Council of Europe’s Parliamentary Assembly shall this month formally “call upon Malta to implement as a matter of urgency the reform packages recommended… in their entirety”.

The Bill currently in Parliament is incompliant “with modern notions of rule of law”, according to the Venice Commission, by omitting to introduce legal provisions for judicial review or challenge of the AG’s discretion in commencing or abandoning criminal prosecutions.

In its piecemeal, fragmentary approach, the government has failed to address the AG’s other impingement on judicial independence: his presence on the Commission for the Administration of Justice and the Judicial Appointments Committee (JAC), which assesses candidates for the judiciary.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) denounced the presence of state prosecutors, or the AG in Malta’s terminology, on bodies that appoint and sanction the judiciary as “a potential threat” to judicial independence and impartiality.

The seminal judgment – Volkov vs Ukraine – spoke of a “deterrent effect on judges” and enunciated that the prosecutor or AG sitting “on a body concerned with the appointment, disciplining and removal of judges creates a risk that judges will not act impartially in such [court] cases [that prosecutors participate in] or that the Prosecutor General will not act impartially towards judges of whose decisions he disapproves”.

‘Threat’ to impartiality

A source familiar with deliberations of the ECtHR in Strasbourg told this newspaper that the presence of the two other lawyers on the Commission is equally or more questionable for the same reasons.

One of them, Louis de Gabriele, sits on the Commission and JAC by virtue of being the president of the Chamber of Advocates. The JAC assesses candidates for judicial appointment or promotion and the Commission hears appeals to disciplinary decisions against the judiciary by the sanctioning committee.

The other lawyer, Pawlu Lia, sits on the Commission as the Prime Minister’s appointee. Controversy has dogged Dr Lia’s appointment since it emerged that he has represented the Prime Minister as his private lawyer in the past, and more recently after his daughter-in-law, Nadine Lia, was appointed to the bench on April 25.

The source close to the ECtHR said that the presence of litigating or prosecuting lawyers on bodies that appoint or sanction the judiciary would work against Malta in potential cases taken to Strasbourg for breach of fair-trial provisions.

Malta has one of the worst track records in Strasbourg: recent analysis by Judge Emeritus Giovanni Bonello showed that nine out of 10 cases are lost by the Maltese government.