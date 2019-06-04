Champions Valletta have stepped up their recruitment process after securing the services of Brazilian midfielder Douglas Packer.

The 32-year-old had been in Malta for the past few days and reached an agreement to sign for the Citizens.

Douglas started his career at Robur Siena but spent the past eight seasons in his homeland playing for Botafogo, Cuiaba and Guarani among others.

The veteran midfielder becomes Valletta's second signing in the close season after on Monday they had tied up Kevin Tulimieri who arrived at the capital club from rivals Ħamrun Spartans.

Both Tulimieri and Douglas are now expected to be part of the City team that is preparing for their Champions League qualifier against Luxembourg side F91 Dudelange.

Meanwhile, Valletta are currently giving a trial to another Brazilian player, Thales Lima Silva Martins.

The 22-year-old is an agile lateral forward who last season was on the books of Brazilian club Batatais, who are based in Sao Paolo.

Valletta coach Darren Abdilla is expected to have a closer look at Thales' qualities this week when Valletta face Hibernians in a friendly on Thursday.

Should Thales impress the Citizens he is unlikely to be eligible to play for the Citizens in next week's Champions League first qualifying round tie against F91 Dudelange.