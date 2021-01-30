SENGLEA ATHLETIC 0

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 1

Mbong 26

SENGLEA ATHLETIC

M. Farrugia-6; S. Uyi-6; Z. Cassar-6; A. Abela-5 (67 S. Buhagiar); Fred-5 (67 D. Xuereb); D. Fava-5; J. Tanti-6 (57 W. Gomes); L. Riascos-5; A. Scicluna-6 (80 D. Abela); J. Dibola-6.5; D. Kukic-5.

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

E. Bartolo-6; D. Gojkovic-6.5; J. Mbong-7; J. Soares-7.5 (94 D. Borg); F. Sasere-7 (64 S. Doumbia-5); I. Adeshina-6 (70 C. Borg); E. Serrano-7; J. Corbalan-7; P. Djordjevic-7; K. Micallef-6.5; E. Marcelina-7.

Referee Philip Farrugia.

BOV Player of the Match Joseph Mbong (Ħamrun Spartans).

Ħamrun Spartans replied to Hibernians and retained their leading spot in the Premier League after a narrow 1-0 victory over Senglea Athletic.

The Spartans have now collected 12 victories and have 41 points to show after 18 outings.

Their victory was once again inspired by Dodo, whose assist served Joseph Mbong for the winning goal. The Cape Verde player has now recorded a staggering 19 assists in 16 games this season.

On the other hand, Seydou Doumbia, their new signing, came on as a second-half substitute to make his debut.

