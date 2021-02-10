Seydou Doumbia scored for the second successive match as Ħamrun Spartans coasted through to the FA Trophy last 16 when they eased past Sannat Lions 3-1 at the Gozo Stadium.

The Spartans fielded several fringe players and also gave a debut to new signing David Yeboah Johnson.

Johnson enjoyed a fine debut when he put the Spartans ahead after 18 minutes when he hit a firm shot into the far post.

However, the Lions managed to restore parity 11 minutes into the second half with a spectacular strike from Milos Peric.

