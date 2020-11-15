Throughout Pink October, Dove Malta collaborated with Europa Donna Malta, an NGO that supports women who are battling breast cancer. The Dove Malta campaign aimed to raise awareness of breast cancer and the importance of getting tested, while encouraging the public to make a donation to the NGO.

The new DOVE 0% aluminium-free deodorants.

A spokesperson for Dove Malta said that each year several women seek the aid of NGOs after being diagnosed with breast cancer, and that it is important to support these women.

Dove has recently launched a new range of 0% aluminium deodorants. Women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer can safely use the new Dove 0% deodorant because it does not contain aluminium salts that are usually found in antiperspirants.

Unilever UK Ltd has corporate social responsibility and sustainable living at the heart of the organisation and seeks to drive positive change through their business, brands and partners. Visit www.dove.com/uk/deodorants/zero-aluminium-deodorant.html for more information.