The long days in the sun are all but over, and the skies of the end of September usher back the return of the rain clouds. Even if one is past retirement age, the beginning of autumn marshals back the fleeting memories of the first schooldays in the primary scholastic year; a new pair of shoes, new reams of copybooks, duly covered in brown paper, zipped pouches of sharpened pencils, a box of colours, ironed white shirt, short navy-blue trousers and matching school-tie. Of course, reminiscences of a caring younger mother and a solidly present father.

At the start of a school year, there was always a new class teacher with an old reputation; schoolmasters who seemed strict, who brooked no nonsense but who were humanely jolly and fun. Teachers who wore jackets that hung loosely about them as symbols of their trade but not of their way of life. Most of them also wore their hearts on their sleeves and called us by our family names, since families were more natural to recall in the generational carry-over of a community. Memories of headmasters who stood us up straight in files during morning assembly leading the regular intoning of prayerful muster and the shrill piping voices when he was done with.

Most classrooms were airy, though not as warm come winter, with rows of double wooden desks with an inkwell-hole and many a rough knotty surface. The teacher’s desk strategically positioned at the front next to a dusty blackboard on an easel with a boxful of sticks of chalk. Roomy classrooms, generally adorned with beautifully crafted charts by the teacher, pinned against strips of wood against the wall, and jam jars full of fresh bunches of flowers in homage of the holy icon on the cupboard.

The primary school was redolent with voices reading in unison, parsing and spelling by heart. The chant of times tables could be distinctly heard spilling out of classrooms. Of complicated sums and torturous calculations, of pounds, shillings and pence, ha’penny bits, threepences and silver florins with royal heads. Inches, feet and yards to the toilet, and miles and acres of roaming spaces beyond our windows.

Of rumbling bellies and wandering thoughts during Rediffusion religious broadcasts, which was the latest technology, leading to the first lunch break, which was taken in class.

My teachers were among the biggest influences in my life

Crusty bread slapped with butter or oily lunches packed in soggy newspaper. Of lining up, proffering plastic cups to the caretaker for filling up to the brim with flowing pink milk from pint-bottles, and an open palm for a viscous tablet of cod-liver oil.

The old school handbell at four o’clock, and the orderly dismissal down the stairs right up to the door­way where, like droves, we were let loose into the afternoon sun. Homewards across the fields and down the neighbourhood streets and alleys, walking with pals, avoiding tormenters, where we dropped into bars and sweetshops to buy a shiny packet of a sliver of chewing-gum and a picture card. These glossy pictures incremented into growing collections of wild animals or of flags representing familiar and far-flung nations, all of which were distant and foreign.

Card-swapping forged many a friendship in those days, developed some good noses for a deal and earnt some other bloodied ones for not succumbing to extortion. No one went to the anti-bullying counsellor those days but vowed sweet revenge when things could get even. Home to piping hot tea, shopping for fresh bread from the baker and homework on the family table.

There were no lamentations about another couple of hours of dedicated work. It was expected. When the parents couldn’t help, they were supportive by their mere presence. By 6pm, it was time for the black and white world of children’s television, followed by the daily foray to the doctrine centre, dinner, and off to bed.

Life was not all without stress, and indeed, it was not as comfortable for every child growing up in a working-class enclave, but that generation was resilient.

In the last year of the primary school, the forming of children’s futures began with having to take the entrance exam, a series of tests and exams in English and Arithmetic. The outcome would determine whether a child sat out their subsequent years at a grammar school, secondary technical school, or if utterly demotivated, became a school dropout at about age 11. This was a system that rived outlooks.

Several embraced the belief that a failure to pass the entrance exam disqualified one from pursuing a standard education, full stop; a mindset and a fate that was difficult to shift. It was abysmally wrong. An outstanding number who failed to make the grade in the late 1960s, but who were lucky enough to find the right crutch in life, have etched successful careers for themselves in industry, management, IT and what not. They have conclusively proved their detractors wrong.

There were indeed many who were let down by the selective system but who were not inherent failures. The grammar schools gave their students a guarantee of a good start in life, even despite streaming and exam cramming, perhaps. Unhappily, the experience of many of those who unwittingly dropped hopelessly out of school is seldom recorded, for the likely reason that hardly any of them got the chance in life to find a voice at all.

After a 40-year career in the schools myself, I could say that education in Malta has remained in a somewhat state of flux ever since those days of entrance exams; that the debate about mixed-ability schooling and differentiated teaching as opposed to selectivity and streaming has ostensibly never abated. This discussion is coloured by vested interests as much as any other, of course. At least there seems to be a consensus that all students should be given their rightful opportunities in the curriculum – and they are – so that nowadays the education system does not carry as big a damning indictment for those it leaves behind.

All our school days undoubtedly raise a potent mixture of sentiments, and all those years ago laid the grounds for the future. Most of us have grown up to become competent, upstanding citizens but whatever different directions we may have followed since then, those heady school days and dedicated teachers formed us and played a significant part in who we have become.

My teachers were among the biggest influences in my life. I have remained grateful for all they did to motivate and encourage me. I’ll be thinking of my good old teachers, my own years in class, and every teacher returning to the classroom, on the first day of school.

Ray Vella is a former headmaster of Maria Assumpta Girls’ Secondary, Ħamrun, and subsequently of Baħrija Primary.