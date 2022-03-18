A downcast, but realistic Lewis Hamilton dismissed his hopes of winning this weekend’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix after struggling to finish ninth in practice on Friday.

The seven-time world champion wound up 1.2 seconds adrift of world champion Max Verstappen who was fastest for Red Bull, imperiously confirming his new status after ending the Briton’s reign at last season’s furious finale in Abu Dhabi.

Ferrari endorsed pre-season suggestions that they have a vastly-improved car this year for the launch of a new ‘ground effect’ era with Charles Leclerc second ahead of Carlos Sainz.

“I’m just realistic and, at the moment, like I told you last week, we are not going to be in the race for a win,” said a downbeat Hamilton.

