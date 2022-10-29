Updated: 8:00pm
Nearly 60 people were killed Saturday and some 150 were injured in a stampede in central Seoul when thousands crowded into narrow streets to celebrate Halloween, officials said.
"As of 01:30 am, 59 have died and 150 have been injured," Fire Department official Choi Sung-bum told reporters on the scene early Sunday..
A fire department official confirmed the incident to AFP, saying that more than 140 ambulances had been dispatched to the scene to aid the victims.
