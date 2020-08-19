At least 45 migrants and refugees perished off Libya this week in the deadliest shipwreck there so far this year, the United Nations said on Wednesday.

The UN agencies for refugees and migration said in a statement that 37 survivors from Monday's shipwreck, who were rescued by fishermen, said at least 45 others, including five children, had died when the engine of the vessel they were aboard exploded off the coast of Zwara.

The two organisations are calling for a review of states’ approach to the situation after this latest tragic incident in the Mediterranean. There is an urgent need to strengthen the current search and rescue capacity to respond to distress calls.

"There remains a continued absence of any dedicated, EU-led search and rescue programme. We fear that without an urgent increase in search and rescue capacity, is a risk of another disaster similar to incidents that saw large loss of life on the Central Mediterranean prior to the launch of Mare Nostrum."

They said NGO vessels have played a crucial role in saving lives at sea amid a sharp reduction in European state-led efforts. The humanitarian imperative of saving lives should not be impeded and legal and logistical restrictions on their work must quickly be lifted.

UNHCR and IOM said they were deeply concerned by recent delays in rescue and disembarkation and urged states to swiftly respond to these incidents and systematically provide a predictable port of safety to people rescued at sea.

Responsibility for carrying out rescues was increasingly being taken by the Libyan State vessels, which has led to more than 7,000 people being returned to Libya so far in 2020.

Any assistance and responsibilities assigned to Libyan search and rescue entities should be made conditional on no one being arbitrarily detained, ill-treated or subjected to human rights violations post-disembarkation. Without such guarantees, support should be reconsidered, and search and rescue responsibilities redefine, they said.

At least 302 migrants and refugees perished on this route so far this year.

Over 17,000 people have arrived in Italy and Malta this year by boat from Libya and Tunisia, a threefold increase compared to 2019. However, the number has drastically decreased compared to years prior to 2019 and is manageable with political will and EU solidarity with European coastal States, UNHCR and IOM said.

"We reiterate the urgent need to move beyond ad hoc arrangements to a swifter, more predictable disembarkation mechanism."

The instability and lack of security in Libya enables smugglers, traffickers, and criminals in general to act with impunity as they prey on vulnerable migrants and refugees.

UNHCR and IOM called on Libyan authorities to take firm steps against smugglers and traffickers. This should include disrupting and ending smuggling rings led by criminal groups to prevent further exploitation and abuse.

The international community should assist these efforts and provide more support to the authorities in their fight against human trafficking networks, they said.