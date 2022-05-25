Dozens of Roma fans were sent home Wednesday after violent clashes in Tirana on the eve of their Europa Conference League final with Feyenoord, which left 19 police officers injured, police said.

The situation remained calm overnight after clashes late Tuesday in which one officer was stabbed while 60 supporters of both sides, the majority of whom were Italians, were arrested, a police official said.

The clashes erupted as police tried to stop a group of Feyenoord fans heading towards an area where Roma supporters were located.

They attacked police with bottles, stones, sticks and other objects, official Albert Dervishaj told reporters.

