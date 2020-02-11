Dozens of traffic police are expected to be investigated in connection with overtime abuse in what is being considered as a “major racket”.

Sources told Times of Malta a whistleblower had spoken up about the abuse which has been ongoing for several months.

A lengthy investigation had shown that several members of the corps had in fact been claiming overtime for jobs they never reported for or carried out.

Arrangements to make sure enough police on streets

Some police officers are expected to be questioned on Tuesday and will be suspended from work. Others could possibly be charged in court.

The development is believed to spark a logistical nightmare for the authorities since a number of police officers would need to be immediately replaced by other enforcement officials trained in the traffic section.

“Arrangements have been made to make sure there are enough police monitoring our streets,” the sources said.

It is another blow for the force which has faced mounting criticism over the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation.

Contingency plan prepared

In a statement on Tuesday morning, the police said that arrests were ongoing following weeks of investigations.

It said all measures according to law will be taken and a contingency plan had already been prepared to ensure that traffic laws will continue to be enforced.

The police also called for anyone who had any information in relation to these cases to pass it on, even in a confidential manner, on tel: 2294 2201, e-mail:

internalaffairs.police@gov.mt .