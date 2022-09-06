Etoile Muscat, the daughter of former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, has joined Hibernians FC U-21 squad.

Muscat was one of six additions announced by the Paola club on Tuesday along with Maya Camilleri, Nyorah Celeste, Shana Farrugia, Shyan Sammut and Ylenia Deidun.

“Hibernians FC are pleased to announce six new additions to the Under 21’s Women squad for the following season,” Hibernians FC said in a statement.

“Etoile Muscat, Maya Camilleri, Nyorah Celeste, Shana Farrugia, Shyan Sammut and Ylenia Deidun will all be wearing the Black and White shirt in the upcoming season.

