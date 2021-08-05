Dr. Juice, one of Malta’s best loved local brands has confirmed its plans to open an outlet at The Quad Central by the end of this year, offering smoothies, juices, and nourishing tasty food aimed at powering up your day. This latest move promises to bring a health-first experience, supported by a sustainable approach, in Malta’s Central Business District (CBD) – the hub of Malta’s business activity.

Dr. Juice began operating in Malta 12 years ago, as Malta’s first juice bar, solely focused on juices and smoothies, with grab and go healthy wraps and salads made to order. A second outlet followed swiftly at the Plaza in Sliema and today there are over 10 outlets offering full suite of on- the- go juices, smoothies, liquid meals and nourishing food.

“Seeking a balance and trying to eat wholesome nourishing food is a key component in consumer culture in societies dominated with processed foods, obesity related illness and social pressures towards weight management. Opening at The Quad is going to give us the opportunity to continue to shape the healthy solutions of tomorrow,” said Dr. Juice founder and CEO John Winfield.

The Quad Central has been designed with the first two levels overlooking the landscaped Piazza, dedicated solely for amenities and receptions for offices. The Piazza levels will host a Fitness and Wellness Centre, a Child Care Centre, a Juice Bar, coffee and food shops and other amenities including a stationary and dry-cleaning service. The car park can also cater for 1,500 vehicles, has bike racks and a car wash to cater for tenants and visitors.

“Having a local brand such as Dr. Juice which has evolved over the years into a strong brand that leans towards embracing a balanced approach to life, further strengthens our vision for The Quad Central to offer tenants and their teams a unique environment. We believe this to be a great reflection of the raised standard that The Quad is setting for local and foreign businesses in Malta,” said Edward Messina Ferrante, Chief Commercial Officer of the Quad Central.

Projected to achieve LEED® Platinum Certification, The Quad Central is set to be the next-generation office and amenity development, opening in 2021. The development has been carefully crafted to foster the best possible tenant and visitor experience, whilst implementing notable green and environmentally friendly building concepts. The concept of The Quad central is one that embraces personal well-being and improved lifestyle for anyone working or visiting the project, through the centrality of the address as well as a unique mix of amenities, including ample public parking, a childcare centre, fitness facility and wide range of retail.

More information about The Quad Central is available at www.thequad.com.mt