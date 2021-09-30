Julian Pace Bonello will be contested by Dr Kirill Micallef Stafrace in the upcoming presidential elections of the Maltese Olympic Committee that are scheduled for November.

Pace Bonello had been at the helm of the Maltese Olympic Committee since 2013 when on that occasion he replaced former president Lino Farrugia Sacco who did not seek re-election.

Dr Micallef Stafrace is already part of the MOC Executive Committee as he is currently serving the post of chairman of the Medical Commission.

Dr Micallef Stafrace made the announcement in a post on his facebook page.

