Maltese voluntary organisation Dr Klown has been providing hospitalised children distraction and stress relief through fun and laughter, since 2011. This has been possible through the ongoing collaboration between the leadership of Dr Klown and the leadership of Mater Dei Hospital.

To commemorate this 10-year journey and relationship, Dr Klown planted a Delonix Regia, also known as Royal Poinciana or Red Flame Tree, within the Mater Dei Hospital grounds. The tree’s red colour when in full blossom will be a reminder of the red nose that is a signature symbol of Dr Klown, as well as the passion of the Klown doctors and the many carers working within hospital and beyond.

The ceremony included the unveiling of a plaque by the CEO of Mater Dei Hospital, Celia Falzon, and the president of Dr Klown, Eric Muscat, and was witnessed by a team of Klown doctors.

Klown doctors celebrating the tree planted in the Mater Dei Hospital grounds.

Muscat said: “The excellent relationship and ongoing collaboration between Dr Klown and the leadership and staff of Mater Dei Hospital make it possible for the Klown Doctors to visit children in recovery and help provide important moments of relief and laughter in circumstances that can sometimes be very difficult indeed.

“When the colourful Klown doctors visit the wards, they bring loads of energy that rubs off the children, their relatives and the medical staff that happen to be close by.”

Falzon referred to the positive impact that the Klown doctors have on the young patients and praised the professionalism and the disposition of all the Klown doctors that visit Mater Dei Hospital on a regular basis.

She said: “Although the Klown doctors do not form part of the hospital staff complement, they are treated as such as they are offering a most valuable service that is welcomed by the hospital leadership and the medical personnel alike.”