Antonio Conte was given an early indication of the huge challenge that lies ahead if he is take Tottenham back to the Champions League as Spurs laboured to a 0-0 draw at Everton on Sunday.

A game short on clear-cut chances could easily have ended in Tottenham’s sixth defeat in eight league games but for a controversial intervention from VAR to overturn the decision to award Everton a second-half penalty.

Giovani lo Celso nearly snatched all three points for Spurs when his shot hit the post late on before Everton had to see out stoppage time a man down following Mason Holgate’s straight red card.

