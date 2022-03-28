Malta international Sam Deguara bit through Kaohsiung Family Poseidon on Friday as the 7’5 centre put up 19 points off the bench on his debut with the TaiwanBeer HeroBears.

The side beat Kaohsiung Family Poseidon 99-92 and Deguara, known by his nickname ‘Dracula’ across the Asian leagues, had a strong introduction as he was second in his new team’s scoring by making 62.5% from the field over nearly 29 minutes on court.

Deguara also ended the game with a double-double as he managed 10 rebounds, adding a block and an assist to his tally as he opens his account on a positive note.

