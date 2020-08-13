A draft legal framework for basic standards in the publishing industry has been issued for consultation by the National Book Council. The draft incorporates the European Union's Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single-Market.

The legislative framework is divided into four main parts:

The first is aimed at giving the council more autonomy from the political arm of government through a law which will replace the legal notice establishing the council.

Part two, which transposes the EU copyright directive, will empower rights-holders to act against digital copyright infringement and ensure that press publishers have the necessary legal rights relating to online news feeds.

Part three includes an agreement with the Ministry for Education to provide rights-holders with rights payments over the use of their work in the public education system and ensure compliance with the said EU directive. This agreement is currently being finalised.

The last part focuses on fiscal incentives for industry stakeholders to adhere to professional standards, namely making authors’ royalty payments tax-free, and allowing publishers to claim a 200% tax refund over all royalty payments paid to authors. A legal notice on these tax incentives will be published following the Government Budget later this year, the council said.

