Proposed standalone crematoria must be located outside the development zone and be located in low buildings well connected to the roads network, according to a policy and design guidance document issued for consultation by the Planning Authority.

Cremation services were legalised in Malta in 2019, nd almost immediately triggered a significant increase in the number of people who began to consider this new burial option for themselves or their relatives. But their sustainability and location were considered stumbling blocks in their introduction.

The proposed policy review specifies that crematoria which will not form part of a cemetery may only be considered if they are located outside the development zone but up to 1.5 km from the boundary of the Principal Urban Area for Malta.

This is intended to avoid the proliferation of sites and centralise them in close proximity to the main population centres.

In Gozo, crematoria are to be located around the Rabat/Xewkija area.

All proposals for standalone crematoria need to be supported by the health authorities for further consideration.

Once these key criteria are satisfied, standalone crematoria will only be considered if they are located within a number of appropriate locations, the PA said.

Additionally, a crematorium must be suitably linked to roads forming part of the Ten-T core, comprehensive, arterial and distributor road network and have safe access from and to it.

The draft policy identifies a number of sites where standalone crematoria will not be permitted, including sites scheduled as Areas of High Landscape Value.

Every crematorium should have a front-of-house area, intended for the parking of the hearse and ceremony vehicles; an indoor ceremony building, and an outdoor space designated for the scattering of ashes with a garden of remembrance.

The ceremony building which cannot exceed a footprint of 500 sqm must include a mortuary, a viewing room, a cremation chamber and other related facilities. The height of the building cannot exceed 7.7m with allowance for architectural features and the chimney structure.

Overall, the design must create a low profile that has an appealing structure with a clean and elegant yet simple profile that is sympathetic to its location and surroundings.

The design must provide a feeling of peace and tranquillity through the appropriate massing, choice of materials, colours and landscaping, the authority added.

Underground parking may be considered within the 500 sqm built component only. No excavation beneath the open space areas including the garden of remembrance will be permitted.

The open spaces and the garden of remembrance must be suitably landscaped with trees, shrubs and flowering and must provide a dignified and humane funerary space with walkways and water features. Lighting must be kept to the minimum possible.

The cremators must be equipped with the best available filtration and abatement technology systems to the satisfaction of ERA and the Superintendent of Public Health, and they are to be maintained to the best of standards Electric cremators will also be preferred, as they reduce the carbon footprint and can be offset by RES installed on site.

Crematorium developments are to follow the legal health requirements, guidance and standards that ensure the quality, safety and efficacy of crematoria operations as legally established by the Ministry for Health and Superintendent for Public Health through the Cremation Act and Operational Health Standards

Should a crematorium cease operation, change of use to another land use, will be strictly prohibited unless it involves the rehabilitation of the site to an environmentally acceptable natural state.

The proposed review policy may be downloaded from the PA’s website or by clicking the pdf link below.

Submissions must be sent to the authority by March 31.

