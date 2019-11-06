The Malta Drag Racing Association will be holding the fifth and final round of the Enemed Drag Racing Championship between November 14 and 17 at Hal Far Raceway. Over 120 competitors including six foreign teams will take part in the drag cars, dragsters and motorcycle classes.

The closest battles are expected to be between the Maltese and Germany teams for the top alcohol dragster superiority. Malta will be represented by Mr Whippy and Galletta teams, while the German attack is led by Silvio Strauch with his Engine Gost Dragracing team. In the Escort class, it will be down to drivers' ability as almost identical cars in terms of engine power output and weight have been entered.

Malta's Duncan Micallef will be attempting a Maltese track record of under 4 seconds in his Top Fuel Dragster.

Gates open from 10am.