Amid the heatwaves, the power cuts and the statements from journalists that confirm that TVM is fast becoming an extension of One, one piece of news has stuck out, that of our minister for justice and governance calling Labour voters simpletons for voting for people in his political circle whom he deems to be incompetent.

I’m not sure how any grown man who willingly posted Celine Dion lyrics on a Maltese flag backdrop in reference to our disgraced former prime minister finds the audacity to look down on his constituents, but well, here we are.

As the weeks and months have rolled by from Yorgen Fenech’s Netflix-worthy attempted escape on a yacht, it has been almost surreal to watch things unfold. Many of us were prepared for a certain amount of dirt to emerge from under the carpet, but as time has passed, and messages have been leaked, it has become clear that many in the previous cabinet were cosying up to Mr Fenech, considering him to be their friend. No wonder he felt so untouchable; who wouldn’t?

I need you to let this sink in for a second. Our justice minister has allegedly exchanged swathes of WhatsApp messages with someone who is being accused of murder. Our justice minister was sending out messages saying things like “he would like to give a hug” to the same man who had already been unveiled as the owner of 17 Black. It’s a pity these warm, affectionate sentiments that he seems to feel so vividly and so often couldn’t be extended to his voters.

But yet again, given everything we all know and what polls are predicting to be a landslide victory like never before for Labour, I find myself wondering how many of our ministers really do think that we are little more than Ġaħan performing silly acts of loyalty for their amusement. And well, why wouldn’t they?

Here we are amid scandal upon scandal, with ever more people in power being implicated in disgusting plots and the general feeling is one of extreme apathy. Not only do people not seem to care, but they seem to delight in sticking their feet even deeper into the concrete and saying that they plan to ensure that in the next election, the gap between one party and another will be even deeper. It’s not even about cutting off your nose to spite your face anymore; it’s literally hara-kiri on a hot summer’s day.

What’s more, the ministers know this, which means that their behaviour can become worse and worse with no one holding them accountable. Top police officials are suspended with barely a whimper; even the supposed Labour supporter who phoned NET FM last week to denounce the Labour Party was called a liar by many pretend Socialists because, as they put it perhaps too succinctly, no true Labourite would ever abandon the party.

It’s almost like two-thirds of the country is in a toxic relationship which they refuse to leave because they believe the lies even though they’ve found their partner in bed with a dozen other people. It’s a slavish blindness that we extend to anyone in power that should probably be studied by people far more apt than I. Why, truly, would they switch to voting for an opposition struggling to find their mojo when they are already so devoted to someone else?

So dawns another beautiful sunny day in Malta where the property prices soar, the buildings keep rising, and our old friend Ġaħan doesn’t just drag his front door behind him but the whole country.