As Mario Draghi prepares to leave the presidency of the European Central Bank, many are asking whether his big bazooka used to defuse the financial crisis of a decade ago has started to misfire.

Lowering interest rates to historically low levels and buying the sovereign debt of distressed countries has undoubtedly had the effect of preventing an acute economic crisis. But in the absence of structural reforms these tactics are now causing more harm than good.

The new ECB president Christine Lagarde will do well to have a good look at the armoury of the bank to see whether the big bazooka weapon is still useful in preventing another economic crisis. Low-interest rates were projected to end late last year or this year, so that monetary policy would return to normality. However, between September and December 2018 the Eurostoxx 50 lost 15 per cent of its value.

The ECB, just like the Federal Reserve, made a classic U-turn and committed themselves to yet more buying of sovereign debt and lowering of interest rates. Mauro Del Corno writing in the Italian financial newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore claims that the stock market is holding central banks to ransom as many have given up hope that there is any political will to stimulate economic growth. Since January the Eurostoxx 50 has appreciated by 19 per cent.

Low interest rates are penalising savers who either forgo saving and consume more or buy risky financial products, not understanding the pricing of risk. One could argue that borrowers are benefiting from the low interest rate scenario especially those who take loans to buy their homes. What many are not realising is the shock that these borrowers are likely to suffer when interest rates start to go up again in a few years.

Banks, especially those who fund their operations at the retail level, are also being hit as they have to pay the ECB 0.4 per cent for depositing their extra cash with it. With the Eurozone’s banks struggling to cope with stricter regulation, negative rates are discouraging lending and motivating insurers, banks and savers to hoard physical cash.

A banking system that is not profitable is terrible for any economy

Many European banks’ shares are trading below their book value, and their return on equity remains below their cost of capital in most cases. Some may rub their hands in glee at the prospect of banks being hammered by regulators. However, a banking system that is not profitable is terrible for any economy.

In the local scenario, strong economic growth would typically have led to a rise in interest rates to cool down the economy. Of course, as members of the euro club, our monetary policymakers no longer have the power to decide on interest rates unilaterally. This could be leading to a situation where small investors, while still putting away money for a rainy day, are risking their wealth by gobbling up high-risk financial products.

Banks are struggling to abide by new regulations by de-risking their business models. Their income is squeezed as they become more conservative in their lending while still having to pay interest on deposits that they are not able to mobilise productively. This environment is toxic for banks. It is also toxic for businesses as the pricing of risk is entirely distorted.

Businesses are becoming addicted to the drug of cheap money. Italian economist Marcello Messori argues that the lowering of interest rates in the US is illogical and the result of political pressure by President Donald Trump to enhance his re-election chances in 2020.

In the EU, what is needed is structural economic reforms to stimulate growth and create employment. No one knows when the next economic crisis will erupt in the EU or what will cause it. But ultra-expansive monetary policies in the absence of structural reforms are likely to be one of the causes of even bigger problems for the future.

Economist Alberto Gallo of the economic consultancy firm Algebris makes a valid argument.

While quantitative easing and low interest rates have had a positive effect in the US by increasing inflation to acceptable levels, the ECB has so far not achieved this aim, and economic growth in the Union continues to be sluggish. Put in another way, low interest rates have not benefited the economy sufficiently.

Low interest rates defy logic. Those who save are penalised while those who borrow are rewarded. This situation is one sure way to blow a bubble in property and financial asset prices that will eventually burst.

