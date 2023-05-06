Tony Drago stormed into the semi-finals of the World Seniors Championship after a stunning 4-3 win over title favourite Mark Davis in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

The Tornado had eased into the last eight with a comfortable 3-0 win over Vito Puopolo. However, facing the tournament favourite the Maltese veteran needed to use all his grit and determination to overcome Davis in a best-of-seven frames thriller at the Crucible.

The match had more than one facet, as Drago for much of the first part of the match look at his vintage best as he raced into a commanding three-frame lead.

Drago complete a run of 50 to take the opening frame before he prevailed in a scrappy second frame.

