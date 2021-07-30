The company behind the Dragonara Casino has signed a new 10-year concession with the government to run the facility.

In a statement on Friday, Dragonara Gaming Limited said the agreement comes into force in August and was reached after an international request for proposals was issued earlier this year.

The company said it had agreed to invest some €10 million in new technology and equipment to improve the casino site.

The company has been operating the casino since June 2010.

Malta currently has four licensed casinos – the Dragonara Casino, Portomaso Casino, Casino Malta and the Oracle Casino.

The Dragonara Casino was cast in the national spotlight two years ago when the decade-long lease on the Paceville prime real estate housing the casino was extended for a further 64 years.

The agreement on holding the St Julians’ land is separate to the concession to run a casino.