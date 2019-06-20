The Xagħra Historical Reenactment Organisation is, from tomorrow, presenting Xagħratale – a 20-minute drama and dance show with special light and sound effects at Xagħra Square every Wednesday, until August 21. While enjoying a mouthwatering meal or good wine in one of the restaurants, visitors will be transported back in time and venture with the village inhabitants during the Neolithic Age at Ġgantija, the Great Siege of 1565, the plague and World War II.

The free show is being held at Xagħra Square at 9pm.