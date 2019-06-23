A man had to be physically restrained by a number of police officers and forcibly led away from a courtroom, after he turned aggressive during his arraignment in connection with violence against his parents.

The 42-year old Żebbuġ man, smartly dressed but visibly nervous, was escorted to court on Monday afternoon hours after a violent row had broken out inside the family home.

The man was charged with having allegedly caused his parents to fear violence by threatening and insulting them. As the late Sunday night incident escalated, he had allegedly damaged his mother’s car, causing thousands of euros in damages, besides damaging the front door of his parents’ residence.

The man was further charged with threatening and insulting the police officers who had intervened, besides causing a disturbance.

As the hearing kicked off, the court, presided over by magistrate Charmaine Galea, asked reporters to leave the room so that the parties could discuss certain confidential matters behind closed doors.

While the media were still waiting outside, the usually silent corridors of the law courts were suddenly shaken by shouting, banging and foul language emanating from the direction of the downstairs hall where the arraignment was taking place.

As security officers and policemen rushed in to assist the two other officers inside, the man’s voice could be heard, hurling abuse at his elderly father who had ventured in to attend the hearing.

“What have you done to me, daddy! You’ve ruined my life,” screamed the angry man, blinded by anger and refusing to calm down.

After several minutes, the man emerged from the courtroom, struggling and shouting as he was forcibly led away under custody.

Sources later speaking to Times of Malta explained that the man had pleaded not guilty but had been remanded in custody, his lawyer, Michael Tanti-Dougall making a special request for his client to be detained at the Forensic Unit.

Inspector Kylie Borg prosecuted.