Malta Drama, a theatre school with the aim of fostering 21st-century skills through the Helen O’Grady Academy, has received the 2023/24 Award of Excellence from the Class Act Drama Academy of Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Malta Drama and Helen O’Grady “embody a global initiative that champions an innovative and playful approach to education”.

Leveraging drama and creative education, the school says it empowers students with confidence and teaches essential 21st-century life skills, described by the World Economic Forum as “crucial tools for success”.

“At Class Act Drama Academy, we recognise the vital role of nurturing self-confidence, teamwork, and creativity in young individuals,” says Lisa Semple, Director of Class Act.

“Malta Drama’s forward-thinking educational approach stands out and in recognition of their unwavering dedication to nurturing these essential skills, Class Act Drama Academy proudly presents the prestigious 2023/24 Award of Excellence”.

Alan Montanaro, director of Malta Drama, emphasises that amid rapid technological advancements, evolving global dynamics and intricate problem-solving, their commitment to equipping young minds with 21st-century tools remains unwavering.

“Our substantial efforts aim to empower students with practical skills, igniting a passion for learning.”

“This recognition underscores Malta Drama’s dedication to enhancing education and nurturing competencies that will shape generations to come.”

For more details on Malta Drama’s programs, visit maltadrama.com.

