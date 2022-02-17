Production company Take/Two is currently staging an adaptation of Clare Azzopardi’s debut novel for adults, Castillo at Spazju Kreattiv.

The drama is set in the turbulent 1980s and intermeshes past and present timelines in a poignant reflection on Maltese society.

Following her father’s death, Amanda (Analise Mifsud) heads to meet her mother Emma (Simone Zammit), who had abandoned the family 25 years earlier, after the tragic death of her sister in a bomb blast.

Over the years, Emma became obsessed with the death of her sister, Catherine Penza (Rachel Genovese), a prolific writer and creator of the popular character Dennis Castillo (Mark Doneo), a police inspector and hero of the proletariat. As Amanda begins to rekindle her relationship with her mother, she quickly finds herself being drawn into Emma’s obsession.

During one of their encounters, Emma confesses to a double murder, turning Amanda into an unwitting accomplice to the old woman’s crimes, yet the daughter questions whether she is saying the truth.

Castillo is a Spazju Kreattiv commission in collaboration with Take//Two and Arts Council Malta. It is being staged today, on Friday, February 18, and Saturday, February 19, at 8pm and on Sunday, February 20, at 7pm. It will also be available online on February 19 at 8pm and on Friday, February 25, at 7pm, with optional English subtitles.