A man leapt over a courtroom bench and tried to assault a judge in a Nevada courtroom, dramatic CCTV footage shows.

The judge moments before the attack.

Judge Mary Kay Holthu was delivering sentence when defendant Deobra Delone Redden, facing battery charges, literally flew over the bench and attempted to strike the judge, who quickly got out of the way.

He was swiftly taken down by security officers.

The judge reportedly suffered “some injuries” and appeared to be badly shaken.