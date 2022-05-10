Sliema struck a psychological blow on their rivals San Giljan when they clinched their second honour of the season after lifting the Winter League trophy, adding this title to the ENEMED Cup won in January.

Sliema, who had already won the Enemed Cup, had the last laugh at the expense of San Ġiljan in a dramatic penalty shoot-out which was resolved on a total of 15-14 in their favour after the match ended in a 10-all score.

Sliema went off the blocks in decisive fashion to take a 4-1 lead. Before the end of the first session, Nikolai Zammit made it 4-2 when his penalty was fractionally adjudged to have passed the imaginary line.

Sliema though regained the driving seat to pull away by three lengths at the start of the second session.

But then Sliema went into a long slumber, losing their early shape and surrendering the initiative to the Saints who picked up the pieces with three goals in the second session courtesy of Nikolai Zammit, Darren Zammit and Matthew Zammit to draw level.

