Kerċem Ajax grabbed a dramatic victory over Victoria Hotspurs to stay within touching distance of joint-leaders Għajnsielem and Nadur Youngsters in the GFA Division One.

The Ajax prevailed by the odd goal in three to move just one point behind the Division One front-runners.

Kerċem Ajax and Victoria Hotspurs were very aggressive in the first half and created several scoring chances.

The Hotspurs took the upper hand after the break but were too erratic in front of goal. They were made to pay for their profligacy in front of goal with Kerċem clinching the winner in a swift break at the death.

