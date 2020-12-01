Jesmond Zerafa warned that Valletta need to change the structure of the club if they are to return to the top of Maltese football as the experienced mentor spoke with The Times of Malta just a few hours after he resigned as first-team coach.

Zerafa had been airing his frustration at the way things were being run at the club for a few days.

In an interview with The Times of Malta last week, he had made it clear that the Valletta FC’s top hierarchy needed to take some tough decisions if they are to revive the club’s fortunes this season.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta