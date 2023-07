Nigeria booked their place in the last 16 of the Women’s World Cup on Monday when they drew 0-0 with Ireland to finish second behind co-hosts Australia in Group B.

They will now meet the winners of Group D — which is most likely to be European champions England.

The Nigerians, who upset Australia 3-2 on their last visit to Brisbane, recovered from a sloppy first half to get the draw they needed and reach the knockout stage for only the third time in nine attempts.

